Where a party files for foreclosure and files a lis pendens, they are not required to provide service to all parties within six months or lose constructive notice as they would be for non-foreclosure cases.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Sanjay T. Tailor.The subject property was purchased in June of 2004 by Leszek Pacholek with a mortgage granted to Bank of America N.A (BoA). Pacholek granted the title to the property to LLC 1 05333303020 (LLC) via quitclaim deed on Aug …