Where a property owner issues a written demand on a claimant to enforce its lien, the claimant has 30 days to join all necessary parties, including anyone with an interest in the property which the claimant asserts is inferior to its own, or the lien may be released.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Diane M. Shelley.Atlas Brookview LLC (Atlas) purchased a property located in Glenview, Ill. (Glenview property) with a loan from TPG RE Finance 2 Ltd. (TPG) on Sept. 20, 2017 …