Where a property is put up for auction at the Cook County Scavenger Sale, the Cook County Collector is not required to include the first installment of the current year’s delinquent taxes in the sale until the second installment has been issued.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Maureen O. Hannon.On July 8, 2017, GT Alternatives LLC (GT) purchased a tax certificate on a piece of property at the Cook County 2017 Scavenger Sale, where property is sold at auction with a …