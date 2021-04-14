Where a married couple purchase a property by a deed attempting to convey it as a tenancy by the entirety but the couple already has a homestead, the property cannot be a tenancy by the entirety and becomes a joint tenancy instead.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kent A. Delgado.Performance Food Group Inc. (PFG) obtained a judgment against Moshe David Aryeh (Moshe) on Dec. 15, 2017 for $244,006.07 plus interest but was not able to discover his assets and collect. On May 17 …