A proposed class-action lawsuit alleging Rush University System for Health shared patient data without permission can proceed on only one of its five claims, a federal judge ruled.In a written order and opinion, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly ruled that Rush was party to the alleged intercepted patient data but has not indicated that it will stop using third-party source code that caused the alleged interception.Marguerite Kurowski and Brenda McClendon filed a putative class-action lawsuit against Rush in the …