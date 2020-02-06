Recently, in People v. King, 2020 IL 123926, the Illinois Supreme Court railed against the state for leading an expert in crime scene analysis to offer opinions on, among other things, the victim’s cause of death and botany.At about 6:30 a.m. on July 6, 2014, Kathleen King’s body was found dead on the railroad tracks near her Aurora home. Her husband, Shadwick King, claimed she had been out running. Shadwick was subsequently charged with Kathleen’s murder. There was a dispute between experts, however, as …