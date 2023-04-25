Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will not seek reelection after two terms of intense scrutiny of her efforts to overhaul criminal prosecutions and her approach to high-profile cases, including charges against actor Jussie Smollett for staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself.Foxx announced Tuesday that she will not seek a third term next year, telling a City Club of Chicago meeting that she will leave in November 2024 “with my head held high” after eight years prosecuting crime in her …