A Pennsylvania man’s guilty plea and prison sentence for attacking police during the U.S. Capitol riot has remained under seal for months, but a court filing Monday reveals a reason for the unusual secrecy: He cooperated with federal authorities after the Jan. 6, 2021, siege.Prosecutors want to keep certain details of Samuel Lazar’s cooperation under wraps, but they have acknowledged for the first time that he supplied the government with information as part of a plea agreement.Publicly releasing information that Lazar …