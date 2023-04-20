A federal judge cleared the way for a detainee in Cook County Jail to pursue a civil rights lawsuit alleging he is receiving inadequate medical care for conditions related to an ill-fitting prosthetic leg.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of plaintiff Quavotis Harris’ allegations that the county routinely delays or denies medical care to detainees, in part to save money.But Ellis denied a motion the county filed under Federal Rule …