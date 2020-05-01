On Friday, a crowd of about 500 protesters gathered outside the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield to object to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders, which were extended through May 31. The statewide group that helped organize the protest is Re-Open Illinois. The protesters expressed frustration about their local small businesses being closed and their inability to return to work.

Several Republican state lawmakers were also present for the protest and spoke to the crowd. They include Rep. Darren Bailey (Xenia), Rep. Blaine Wilhour (Beecher City), Rep. Dan Caulkins (Decatur) and Rep. Chris Miller (Oakland).

—Photos by Sarah Mansur