The privacy interests of a middle school student who alleges she was sexually abused by a teacher over a five-month period outweigh the public’s interest in knowing what is happening in court, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa A. Jensen of the Northern District of Illinois granted a motion to allow the purported victim and her mother to use fictitious names while pursuing a lawsuit against the now-former teacher and other defendants.Jensen acknowledged the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of …