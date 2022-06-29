A federal appeals court declined to clear the way for 14 red states to try to revive a Trump administration rule that opponents maintain was designed to keep a disproportionate number of nonwhite immigrants out of the United States.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a ruling by U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois that the states waited too long to ask to intervene in litigation over former President Donald Trump’s version of the “public charge” rule …