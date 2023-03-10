A former village trustee who maintains he was harassed for accusing officials in Lakewood of creating a toxic work environment does not have a case for violation of his First Amendment rights, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois threw out Bryan Younge’s lawsuit alleging he faced retaliation from fellow trustees and village officials for exercising his constitutional right to comment on a matter of public concern.The suit alleged Younge …