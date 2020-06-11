Illinois precedent supported the 5th District Appellate Court’s decision to reverse a judgment that okayed a contingency fee of $242,130 for Michael Baum under an agreement to split fees with Steven M. Johnson in personal injury cases against GlaxoSmithKline — because the lawyers failed to satisfy the requirements of Rule 1.5 of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct — though it looks like Baum didn’t ask the 5th District to weigh the factors specified by Section 178 of the Restatement (Second) of Contracts (1981) (“When a Term Is Unenforceable on Grounds of Public Policy”), as adopted by the Illinois Supreme Court in K. Miller Construction Co. v. McGinnis, 238 Ill.2d 284 (2010), a case about a contract that violated the Home Repair and Remodeling Act.

Johnson, doing business as The Johnson Law Firm, signed up lots of clients (referred to as the JLF clients) who claimed they were injured by Avandia, a GlaxoSmithKline medication that allegedly caused an increased risk of heart attacks.

The contingency fee contracts entitled Johnson to 40% of the gross recoveries, and he brought Baum in to try two bellwether cases. According to June 2012 emails, Baum was supposed to get 75% of the fees from the bellwether cases, plus 10% of the fees from the “non-trial-pick cases.”

When the lawsuits settled, a St. Clair County judge awarded Baum $242,130 as his portion of the fees from the nontrial cases. But Johnson appealed and the appellate court reversed, rejecting Baum’s argument that this gave Johnson an undeserved windfall. Bennett v. GlaxoSmithKline, 2020 IL App (5th) 180281 (April 21, 2020).

There is no mention of Baum having asked for analysis under Section 178. According to Section 178:

“(1) A promise or other term of an agreement is unenforceable on grounds of public policy if legislation provides that it is unenforceable or the interest in its enforcement is clearly outweighed in the circumstances by a public policy against the enforcement of such terms.

“(2) In weighing the interest in the enforcement of a term, account is taken of (a) the parties’ justified expectations (b) any forfeiture that would result if enforcement were denied and (c) any special public interest in the enforcement of the particular term.

“(3) In weighing a public policy against enforcement of a term, account is taken of (a) the strength of that policy as manifested by legislation or judicial decisions (b) the likelihood that a refusal to enforce the term will further that policy (c) the seriousness of any misconduct involved and the extent to which it was deliberate and (d) the directness of the connection between that misconduct and the term.”

The next lawyer who faces getting stiffed on fees based on an unintentional violation of Rule 1.5 should consider arguments based on Section 178. Meanwhile, here are highlights of Justice Judy Cates’ opinion (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Prior to 1980, Illinois prohibited the sharing of fees by lawyers who were not in the same firm where the only service provided by a lawyer was the referral of a client to the receiving lawyer. With the adoption of the Illinois Code of Professional Responsibility in 1980, fee-sharing agreements that were based upon client referrals were permitted, provided they satisfied significant safeguards designed to protect the client.

Rule 1.5 of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct of 2010 currently governs attorney-fee agreements. The provisions of Rule 1.5 embody Illinois’s public policy of placing the rights of clients above any remedies of lawyers seeking to enforce fee-sharing arrangements. Romanek v. Connelly, 324 Ill. App. 3d 393 (2001). Accordingly, a fee-sharing agreement that violates the provisions of Rule 1.5 is against public policy and unenforceable. See Thompson v. Hiter, 356 Ill. App. 3d 574 (2005).

Rule 1.5(e) provides that a “division of a fee between lawyers who are not in the same firm may be made only if: (1) the division is in proportion to the services performed by each lawyer, or if the primary service performed by one lawyer is the referral of the client to another lawyer and each lawyer assumes joint financial responsibility for the representation (2) the client agrees to the arrangement, including the share each lawyer will receive, and the agreement is confirmed in writing and (3) the total fee is reasonable.”

Rule 1.5(e) sets out specific conditions that must be satisfied for a fee-sharing agreement to be enforced. Ferris, Thompson & Zweig v. Esposito, 2017 IL 121297. Our Supreme Court has described these conditions as being “in the nature of a checklist” in which “each item must be crossed off before moving to the next” and “all must be checked off before the fees may be divided.” Esposito, Par. 35.

Initially, the division of fees must be in proportion to the services performed by each lawyer, or where the primary service performed by one lawyer is the referral of the client to another lawyer, both lawyers must assume joint financial responsibility for the representation.

Next, the client must agree, in writing, to the referral of the case and the fee-sharing arrangement between the referring lawyer and the receiving lawyer, including how much each lawyer will receive.

Finally, the total fees charged to the client must be reasonable, as assessed pursuant to the factors set forth in Rule 1.5(a).

In this case, there was evidence that Baum and Johnson agreed to a fee-sharing arrangement with regard to Johnson’s Avandia cases. According to the email exchange between Baum and Johnson in June 2012, Baum and Johnson agreed Baum and his team would prepare the bellwether cases for trial, while Johnson’s team would make court appearances and work on the non-trial-pick cases.

According to the email exchange, Baum was to receive 75%, and Johnson was to receive 25% of the amounts obtained by settlement or verdict in the bellwether cases. Baum was to receive 10%, and Johnson was to receive 90% of any award obtained on behalf of JLF plaintiffs in the nontrial cases.

However, as Baum and Johnson have conceded, none of the JLF plaintiffs, other than perhaps bellwether plaintiffs, were informed of and consented in writing to the representation by Baum and to the fee-sharing arrangement between Baum and Johnson. Thus, pursuant to Rule 1.5 of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct, the fee-sharing agreement between Baum and Johnson is unenforceable as against public policy.

Baum argues on appeal that he and Johnson undertook a joint venture giving rise to fiduciary duties on the part of Johnson and that Johnson breached his fiduciary duties. Baum asserts that under the circumstances presented here, where there has not been strict compliance with the rules concerning disclosure of fee sharing, the appropriate remedy is not to give a windfall to Johnson but rather to permit a sharing of fees based on a joint venture.

Upon reviewing of the record, we find no indication that Baum raised the theory of a joint venture before the trial court. However, even if we presume Baum and Johnson were carrying on as coventurers, both attorneys remained subject to the requirements of Rule 1.5(e).

The provision of Rule 1.5(e) requiring a client’s written consent to fee sharing between counsel of different firms applies regardless of the theory of recovery asserted. See Hiter, 356 Ill. App. 3d at 589-90; Hofreiter v. Leigh, 124 Ill. App. 3d 1052 (1984).

A fee-sharing agreement cannot be enforced absent client consent whether the referring attorney seeks to recover his share of fees under a contract theory or a breach of fiduciary duty theory arising from a joint venture. Naughton v. Pfaff, 2016 IL App (2d) 150360.

Finally, we need not consider Baum’s argument that, under the circumstances of this case, the appropriate remedy is to uphold the fee-sharing arrangement based on substantial compliance with the fee-sharing rule. In this case, the record demonstrates there was no attempt to comply with the requirements of Rule 1.5. Baum and Johnson have acknowledged that neither attempted to notify the JLF plaintiffs of their fee-sharing arrangement as required by Rule 1.5(e).

Supreme Court rules are orders of the court. They are neither aspirational nor mere suggestions; they have the force of law, and there is a presumption that they will be obeyed and enforced as written. Bright v. Dicke, 166 Ill. 2d 204 (1995); In re Vrdolyak, 137 Ill. 2d 407 (1990).

The fee-sharing arrangement between Johnson and Baum was not disclosed to, and approved in writing by, the JLF plaintiffs. The failure to comply with Rule 1.5(e) precludes enforcement of the fee-sharing arrangement. Hiter, 356 Ill. App. 3d at 590; Schniederjon v. Krupa, 162 Ill. App. 3d 192 (1987) (courts will not enforce an agreement that is against public policy, no matter “whose ox is gored”).

Baum and Johnson are seasoned attorneys. Each had an obligation to ensure that the JLF plaintiffs were fully informed of Baum’s representation and the fee-sharing arrangements between Baum and Johnson. Each had an obligation to ensure the JLF plaintiffs consented, in writing, to the shared representation and the shared fee arrangement.

Neither attorney provided this information to the JLF plaintiffs. Therefore, we find that the fee-sharing arrangement between Baum and Johnson violated the public policy of Illinois and is unenforceable.

Accordingly, the order awarding Baum $242,130 as attorney fees in the nontrial cases is hereby vacated, and those fees revert to Johnson.

In entering this order, we are not excusing Johnson’s inaction. We are simply upholding the public policy to protect the interests of the clients above the remedies of the attorneys.