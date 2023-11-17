A proposal before the Illinois Supreme Court Rules Committee that aims to make it professional misconduct for an attorney to harass or discriminate “in the practice of law” has been met with pushback from attorneys who say it overreaches and would violate their free speech rights.But others say the change is needed to make the rules more specific and to cover behavior outside the courtroom.Proposal 22-06 brought by the Illinois State Bar Association seeks to amend Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 5.1 pertaining …