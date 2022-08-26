Where genuine issues of material fact existed in excessive force case, panel lacked jurisdiction to consider denial of qualified immunity for police officer at summary judgment phase.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Richard Mills, Central District of Illinois.Early in the hours of one morning, in a bar called Dirty South, located in a rough part of town, a man grabbed the rear-end of Willie Flowers’ girlfriend, and an argument ensued. The owner of the bar asked both Flowers …