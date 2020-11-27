Where city employees had qualified immunity after they fired employee who shot another person during a road rage incident.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.Keli Calderone is a police communications operator at the City of Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. In July 2017, Calderone was off-duty and out driving her car. While idling alongside Calderone at a red light, motorist Selena Garcia threw a drink into …