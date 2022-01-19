As a young would-be associate, Eric Ledbetter sought a law firm that welcomed diverse attorneys. More than 15 years later, his experience revealing his own identity in a job interview informs how he leads as managing partner of Quarles & Brady’s Chicago office.Ledbetter, a corporate immigration attorney, came out as gay during his job interview in 2006, nine years before same-sex marriage became legal nationwide.“It was just a little different time, and I just wanted to make sure I was going to be comfortable wherever …