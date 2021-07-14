Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville has offered to participate in the Chicago Blackhawks’ review of allegations by a former player who says he was sexually assaulted by a then-assistant coach in 2010.Quenneville, 62, coached Chicago to three Stanley Cup titles over 10-plus seasons before he was fired by the team in November 2018. He was hired by Florida in April 2019.A former federal prosecutor has been hired by the Blackhawks to conduct what the team says is an independent investigative review of the allegations in a …