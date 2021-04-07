Where a qui tam action is commenced where an audit is currently underway and the outstanding funds are paid prior to defendant being notified of the qui tam action, the relators are not entitled to a portion of the paid funds as they were not an alternate remedy.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James E. Snyder.Matthew Hurst and Sarraf Gentile LLP (collectively, Relators) brought a qui tam action against Fanatics Inc., Fanatics Retail Group Inc., Fanatics Retail Group …