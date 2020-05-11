It would be nice to be able to use online records and documents demanded under the Freedom of Information and Open Meetings Acts to figure out whether a company is potentially liable for an alleged violation of the Illinois False Claims Act, but the qui tam complaint Kurt Wilke and Sam Xanders pursued against Ameresco Inc. shows that the “public disclosure bar” is a high hurdle for relators who hope to take this route.

Wilke and Xanders thought that Ameresco violated the False Claims Act (referred to as the FCA or “the act”) when it received payments from the Chatham and Taylorville school districts under “guaranteed energy savings contracts” that were negotiated without competitive bidding based on Section 19b-1.2 of the Illinois School Code.

Section 19b contracts are supposed to provide that the energy savings created by the contractor’s conservation measures “are guaranteed to the extent necessary to pay the costs of the energy conservation measures.”

Ameresco reportedly submitted bills to and received payments from both districts (with Chatham paying $2,207,091 and Taylorville paying $12,281,167).

In addition to relying on documents available online, Wilke and Xanders based their claim on documents obtained through litigation under the Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, and the Open Meetings Act, along with affidavits from a former school board member and former Ameresco employee.

Section 4(e)(4)(A) of the FCA says: “The court shall dismiss an action or claim under [the act], unless opposed by the state, if substantially the same allegations or transactions as alleged in the action or claim were publicly disclosed: (i) in a criminal, civil, or administrative hearing in which the state or its agent is a party (ii) in a state legislative, state auditor general, or other state report, hearing, audit, or investigation or (iii) from the news media, unless the action is brought by the attorney general or the person bringing the action is an original source of the information.”

A Sangamon County judge granted Ameresco’s request for summary judgment.

Affirming, the Illinois Appellate Court concluded the trial judge “properly found relators’ qui tam claims under the False Claims Act were prohibited by the ‘public disclosure bar,’ which precludes such claims based on information already placed in the public domain,” and that Wilke and Xanders “did not qualify” for “the ‘original source’ exception.” State ex rel. Wilke v. Ameresco, 2020 IL App (4th) 180563-U (February 13, 2020).

Here are highlights of Justice Craig H. DeArmond’s Rule 23 decision (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Public disclosure

Under the act, information is publicly disclosed when “the critical elements exposing the transaction as fraudulent are placed in the public domain.” U.S. ex rel. Feingold v. AdminaStar, 324 F.3d 492 (7th Cir. 2003).

Written responses and information provided pursuant to FOIA requests constitute public disclosures under the act. Schindler v. U.S. ex rel. Kirk, 563 U.S. 401 (2011). Information gathered from public websites before filing a claim also constitute “news media” under the act’s disclosure prohibition. U.S. ex rel. Beauchamp v. Academi, 816 F.3d 37 (4th Cir. 2016).

The act does not require public disclosures themselves to allege fraud in order to be subject to the bar.

The public disclosures in this case do not involve allegations of fraud. Instead, relators conclude there must have been fraud based on the information regarding the transactions and interactions between school officials and representatives of Ameresco they compiled for their complaint, coupled with their interpretation of Section 19b contracts under the School Code.

Relators contend the information itself, when properly considered, reveals the fraud they allege occurred. However, this information came from sources all covered under the public disclosure bar of the act.

Relators acknowledged under oath how most of the factual assertions made in their claims came from FOIA responses.

The U.S. Supreme Court defined “report” for purposes of the federal False Claims Act and found a broad interpretation was “consistent with the generally broad scope of the FCA’s public disclosure bar.” They also found the bar’s reference to “allegations or transactions” was meant to be interpreted broadly as well. Schindler, 563 U.S. at 408. As a result, they concluded a written agency response to a FOIA request falls within the ordinary meaning of “report,” along with any records or attachments provided in response. Schindler, 563 U.S. at 411.

Relators contend some of their information came only as a result of forced disclosure pursuant to filing Open Meetings Act and FOIA lawsuits against Chatham and threats of suit against Taylorville.

This does not change the public nature of the disclosures. Even the statute provides for public disclosure for matters disclosed “in a criminal, civil, or administrative hearing in which the state or its agent is a party.” 740 ILCS 175/4(e)(4)(A)(i). Here, the Taylorville and Chatham school boards are properly considered “state agencies” for purposes of the public disclosure bar. See 740 ILCS 175/2(a) (“‘state’ means... Any school district”).

Federal courts are uniform in finding documents discovered or obtained in litigation fall within the meaning of “publicly disclosed.”

It is clear from the record the basis of relators’ claims stem from documents procured through FOIA requests or which were otherwise publicly disclosed. The information existed in publicly displayed budgets, documents filed with the state, readily accessible board meeting minutes, documents from other litigation, and information actively sought by relators through internet searches.

This is contrary to the whole purpose of whistleblower statutes. It is not enough that relators merely parrot what is publicly available or troll for public records as they did here.

Substantially the same

Once the determination is made that relators’ claims are based on publicly disclosed information, the inquiry turns to whether allegations or information in the claims are “substantially the same” as those within the publicly disclosed documents. 740 ILCS 175/4 (e)(4)(A).

“Substantially the same” does not mean exactly the same. Even additional information that has not been publicly disclosed does not prevent the application of the public disclosure bar if material elements of the fraud have already been publicly disclosed. U.S. ex rel. Springfield Terminal Ry. v. Quinn, 14 F.3d 645 (D.C. Cir. 1994).

A simplistic formula was used in Quinn to illustrate how to determine whether the allegations contained in relators’ complaint are “substantially the same” as the information publicly available. Using X + Y = Z, with Z representing the allegation of fraud, and X and Y representing its essential elements, the court said if the elements for an allegation of fraud are already public (X + Y) , from which the reader or listener could then conclude fraud had been committed (Z), the prohibition against a qui tam action applies.

Equally so, if either the fraudulent transaction (X + Y) or the allegation of fraud (Z) are already known, the government is in the position to act and there is no reason for a qui tam action. Even if it takes special training or knowledge to put X + Y together to form Z, if all the facts forming X + Y are public, the bar still applies.

A qui tam action cannot be sustained where all of the material elements of the fraudulent transactions are already in the public domain and the qui tam relator comes forward with additional evidence incriminating the defendant.

This is also true where “all of the critical elements of fraud have been publicly disclosed, but in a form not accessible to most people.” Quinn, 14 F.3d at 655. “The relator must possess substantive information about the particular fraud, rather than merely background information which enables a putative relator to understand the significance of a publicly disclosed transaction or allegation.” U.S. ex rel. Stinson v. Prudential Insurance, 944 F.2d 1149, 1160 (3d Cir. 1991).

All of the material elements of the alleged fraud were obtained from the documents procured through FOIA responses or found on public websites. Relators claim the affidavits and other information obtained differs from information publicly disclosed. However, being different does not make it material.

All of the information regarding the requests for proposals, how Ameresco ended up with the contracts, the terms of the contracts and process of negotiation, board meeting minutes discussing the contracts and their approval, all documents and records relating to the contracts, performance, and payment, were part of the public record. The only thing missing were relators’ opinions about the securing of the contracts and compliance with Section 19b of the School Code.

It was their opinion the process disclosed by the public records was flawed, that the guarantees required by the statute were improperly or illegally circumvented, and the state bidding procedures were not properly followed by the change orders.

Relators failed to identify any additional information which materially added to conclusions they reached based upon their review of information previously obtained via public disclosures. The essential material elements of the alleged fraud were already publicly disclosed.

Therefore, relators claim is substantially the same as the publicly disclosed “allegations or transactions,” and their claims must be dismissed unless they demonstrate they were the original source.

Original source

Relators claimed they materially added information which qualified them as an original source. However, this information was already included within FOIA responses or located on public websites and does not constitute “materially added” information sufficient to qualify them as an original source.

The information relators claim materially added to the publicly disclosed documents from civil litigation provided immaterial details. We find the trial court properly granted defendant’s motion for summary judgment.