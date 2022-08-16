Jury selection in R. Kelly’s federal trial on charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial was set to resume Tuesday after the judge and attorneys quickly focused on whether would-be jurors watched a 2019 documentary about sex abuse allegations against the R&B singer.After denying a request from Kelly’s attorney to automatically exclude anyone from the jury who watched the six-part documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber of the Northern …