R. Kelly’s federal trial on allegations that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial and enticed girls for sex is about the R&B singer’s “dark” and “hidden” side, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, while Kelly’s attorney said not to accept the portrayal of her client as “a monster.”“When the government wants to paint him as a monster … you remember we are talking about a human being,” Jennifer Bonjean, Kelly’s lead attorney, said as the lawyers gave opening statement’s in Kelly’s trial in federal court in …