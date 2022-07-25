NEW YORK — R. Kelly’s manager was convicted Friday of making a phone threat from his Chicago home that gunfire was about to occur at a crowded Manhattan theater preparing to show a documentary about the singer’s sexual abuse of women and girls.The jury convicted Donnell Russell of threatening physical harm through interstate communication, but it exonerated him on a conspiracy count. Sentencing was set for Nov. 21.Russell and his attorney declined comment as they left the courthouse.The December 2018 …