An accuser of R. Kelly who obtained a $4 million default judgment against him has dibs on his royalties at Sony over a commercial finance company in the same situation, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled in favor of the woman, who mailed a citation over Kelly’s royalties to Sony Music two days before the finance company did the same — though its emailed version of the request got there quicker than either letter.Justice LeRoy K. Martin, Jr. delivered the judgment of …