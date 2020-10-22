The plaintiff in a railroad worker injury suit hasn’t met her Waterloo, but she will have to try her case there.(That’s Waterloo, Iowa.)A state appeals panel last week ruled that a case brought by an Iowan alleging an unsafe work environment in Iowa should be litigated in the Hawkeye State.Former railroad electrician Alfred Hansen’s brought claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act, the Locomotive Inspection Act and the Safety Appliance Act, alleging Illinois Central Railroad Co. allowed him to be exposed to …