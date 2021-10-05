A man failed to show he was a victim of disability discrimination when Union Pacific Railroad Co. fired him after learning he had suffered a stroke and had a defibrillator implanted in his heart, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois rejected Clauzell Williams’ contention that he could perform the duties of a material handler — which include using heavy machinery, frequently lifting up to 75 pounds and delivering materials to a locomotive shop …