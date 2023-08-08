Where railroad wished to cease providing passenger rail services to state run transportation agency, no federal approval was needed because railroad proposed to keep using rail lines for freight service.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois.The Regional Transit Authority (RTA), an agency established by the State of Illinois, oversees or operates the Chicago Transit Authority, the Pace bus system, and Metra, a railroad that offers passenger service …