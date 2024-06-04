In mid-May, a group of Puerto Rican community members gathered to discuss issues important to the Diasporican people. The site of this meeting was Nellie’s Restaurant on Division Street in the West Town-Humboldt Park community.I attended, along with artists, academics and activists. We sat and ate traditional Puerto Rican food and listened to what was important to the community. A listening post of sorts.A similar listening post was convened the following week in the Austin community. The site of this gathering was at the …