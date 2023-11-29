November is National Native American Heritage Month, and like other months commemorating a community of people, it is about remembering. What we choose to remember is a prism by which we see not only the past but the present, and it impacts how we imagine the future.As I began ruminating about Native American history, an ally handed me the book “Domestic Subjects: Gender, Citizenship, and Law in Native American Literature” by Beth H. Piatote (Yale University Press 2013). We must thoroughly understand American history by …