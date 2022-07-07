After I finished reading the book “Bad Mexicans — Race, Empire and Revolution in the Borderlands” by Professor Kelly Lytle Hernandez, I recalled our former president’s rants denouncing critical race theory and “The 1619 Project” for depicting America as a “wicked and racist nation.” Sadly, more than 20 state legislatures, including Idaho, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma and New Hampshire, have passed laws banning lessons about our nation’s history of racial injustice and its legacy. Some of the laws prohibit the teaching of …