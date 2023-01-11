Though historically dubious, basic lessons of the civil rights era rarely venture beyond the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott and the bravery of Rosa Parks to understand how formerly enslaved Blacks overcame Jim Crow and other vestiges of white supremacy. It is essential to know the historical precedent that served as a prelude to the struggles for racial justice in the 1960s, a watershed decade.John D’Emilio’s book “Lost Prophet: The Life and Times of Bayard Rustin” illustrates a Black radical tradition that preceded the …