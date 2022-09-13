What is a stereotype?According to the Teaching Tolerance Curriculum — a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center — a stereotype is “an exaggerated belief, image or distorted truth about a group or person — a generalization that allows little or no individual differences or social variation. Stereotypes are based on images in mass media or reputations passed on by parents, peers and other members of society. Stereotypes can be positive or negative but are always harmful.”“Stereotypes can cause deep harm even if nobody …