In 1969, law enforcement killed 27 members of the Black Panther Party and arrested more than 700.Angela Davis has said, “We know now from the documents that were revealed there was an explicit design to destroy the Black Panther Party. J. Edgar Hoover considered the BPP a threat to national security … implementing counterintelligence measures to disrupt their activities including the infiltration of undercover agents who acted as provocateurs.” A primary goal was “to prevent the long-range growth of militant black …