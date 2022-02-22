Increasingly, exoneration of Black men wrongly convicted has become ubiquitous. Still the headline “Judge tosses convictions of two men in the killing of Malcolm X” caught my eye. The story resonated with me for two reasons. First, Malcolm was labeled a civil rights icon and now stands with A. Phillip Randolph, James Farmer, Roy Wilkins, Whitney Young, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Lewis. Malcolm is among those who helped shaped the direction of the civil rights movement. Parenthetically speaking, on Jan. 20, 1999, the …