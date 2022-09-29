One year ago, London-born, Jamaican-raised professor of philosophy Charles W. Mills died at 70.In the Catholic faith, at the one-year anniversary we arrange a mass to commemorate, honor and remember our loved ones. A luncheon after mass is organized to acknowledge the loss, a glass is raised to toast the dearly departed and stories are shared.I did not know the professor. Yet, I felt an intellectual void in the Black radical tradition when he died. And after reading Mills’ first book, “The Racial Contract,” I am convinced …