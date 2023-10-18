As I raised my right hand to take the oath of office as an Illinois Appellate Court justice, I was overwhelmed by the burst of exuberance of family and friends and humbled by the well wishes of attorneys and judicial colleagues prior to my formal ascension. As a student of history, I understood the significance of the moment. Once there was one Latinx justice on the Appellate Court and now there are three.Supreme Court Justice P. Scott Neville Jr. must have experienced a similar déjà vu. When Neville ascended to the state …