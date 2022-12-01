Sunday marks the 53th anniversary of the assassination of Illinois Black Panther Chairman Fred Hampton, killed at 21 when police executed a search warrant and shot him in his own bed. The 22-year-old Black Panther leader Mark Clark was also killed during the raid. A Special Prosecution Unit of Cook County State’s Attorney Edward Hanrahan executed the raid and murdered these self-identified revolutionaries. Hanrahan tried to defend the police killings by telling the story that the Black Panthers had initiated a shootout …