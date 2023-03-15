A group of Latinx judges visited local schools last month to read aloud to grade school students to commemorate Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and Black History Month. “Escape North! The Story of Harriet Tubman” was the book I read to two classrooms of fourth-grade students.Harriet Tubman, the former slave, was a militant abolitionist, an advocate of women’s rights and a conductor on the Underground Railroad. The students saw a model of bravery in this radical American woman, an example to follow and emulate.I want to share …