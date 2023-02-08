Black History Month allows us to remember and spotlight individuals and events, learn from the past and recall lessons that should be heeded and not hidden.For instance, in the 1960s, Black students valiantly tried to integrate lunch counters, restaurants, hotels, housing, schools and institutions of higher learning. For Black students confronting white supremacy, this was dangerous work. At the risk of creating a caricature, the most visible resisters of civil rights were white, poor or working-class Southern men.Hy …