In the post-World War II era, when Puerto Ricans arrived in Chicago in large numbers, Puerto Rican migrants initially relished in the narrative of a hard-working model minority trope. This public perception was short-lived, however. The Division Street Riots of 1966 and the rise of the Young Lords from street gang to a militant organization serving the community upended it.On June 12, 1966, a Chicago police officer, Thomas Munyon, shot a 20-year-old Puerto Rican youth, Arcelis Cruz, reportedly to arrest him after breaking …