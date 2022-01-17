In popular civil rights lore, Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, in the minds of many, has been diminished to the “Speech.”Nearly 60 years ago, MLK addressed an audience, in the shadow of the Lincoln memorial, at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Arguably, he gave the most famous political speech in America history. From this vantage point, King’s rhetorical skills soared to great heights. King dreamed of a New World where his children would be judged by the “content of their character” rather than the “color of …