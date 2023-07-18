This July 18 commemorates what would be Nelson Mandela’s 105th birthday. Mandela is today celebrated as an anti-racist, anti-apartheid freedom fighter who helped overturn apartheid rule to become president of South Africa.I recently read “The Prison Letters of Nelson Mandela,” edited by Sahm Venter. Mandela served 27 years in prison. In those days, Mandela was seen as a troublemaker and later branded a terrorist. The letters attest to his courage and tenacity in the face of enormous state-sanctioned oppression. The prison …