Slavery was a system that trapped, bred, sold and worked Africans to death for 400 years. It stripped Africa of its people and transported them to every island in the Caribbean and every region of North, Central and South America, expanding the African diaspora.The story of Free Frank and the town he founded, New Philadelphia, Illinois, is worth commemorating as we celebrate Black History Month. New Philadelphia is the first town in the United States established by an African American — an abolitionist village.Black …