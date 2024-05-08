La Casa Cultural Latina at the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration last month. The aim of the event was twofold. First it was meant to showcase the talent of Latinx/Latine students, alums and faculty and staff. Second, it wanted to recognize the lives of history makers who walked through the doors of La Casa and supported its advocacy, programs and services.Fifty legacy awards were bestowed, including one on Professor Mirelsie Velázquez, author of “Puerto Rican Chicago: …