This Women’s History Month, I honor Dolores “Lolita” Lebrón Sotomayor, a radical who rejected the idea that women are inherently inferior to men and who fought for Puerto Rican independence.On March 1, 1954, a group of Puerto Rican Nationalists led by Lebrón entered the House of Representatives with concealed weapons. They then proceeded to the visitor’s gallery, also known as the ladies gallery, just above the House floor. From this second floor vantage point, they could see members of Congress, white men in suits …