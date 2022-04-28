On April 29, 1992, an all-white jury found the officers who violently beat Rodney King, a young Black man in Los Angeles, not guilty, sparking an uprising in which more than 50 people died and more than 2,000 were injured. While police violence against Black men is not a new phenomenon, capturing police abuse on video was. In the minds of many, the King video only confirmed what police are capable of when they think no one is looking. Even then, President George H.W. Bush expressed disbelief about the jury verdict. Still …