The Hispanic/Latinx/Latine label encompasses a wide range of peoples with origins in Spain and their former colonies in Central and South America and the Caribbean. Parenthetically speaking, Puerto Rico remains a colony despite numerous United Nations resolutions directing the United States to withdraw immediately.During Hispanic Heritage Month, we examine the contributions of Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, Cubans, Dominicans, Guatemalans, Panamanians, Colombians, and a whole array of others to the transformation of the United …