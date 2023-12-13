As a newly minted Appellate Court justice, I recently visited Paris’ Palais de Justice and noticed the inscription “Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité” on its frieze. It reminded me of America’s revered trinity of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I especially like the inscription on our U.S. Supreme Court Building, “Equal Justice Under Law.” France, of course, is the origin of the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen.Article 1 of the declaration reads: “Men are born and remain free and equal in rights. …