If there was ever any doubt about Puerto Rico’s colonial status, the Supreme Court’s recent 8-1 decision in the case of United States v. Vaello Madero should clarify it for the last time.Justice Brett Kavanaugh provided the revealing language; “This case involves Puerto Rico, which became a U.S. territory in 1898.” The territory clause of the U.S. Constitution states that Congress may “make all needful rules and regulations respecting the Territory … belonging to the United States.” Yes, Puerto Rico is an American …